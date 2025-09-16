Public alerted vs counterfeit paracetamol

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, against the presence of counterfeit paracetamol drugs.

Based on Advisory 2025-0990, the FDA said the public should be vigilant against counterfeit versions of "Ibuprofen + Paracetamol (Alaxan® FR) 200 mg/ 25 mg Capsule."

"All healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug," said the FDA.

It noted how the counterfeit version has a lot number that could not be verified with Unilab.

The tablet, knurling, and print appearance, FDA pointed, also do not resemble the standard features of the registered product.

"Counterfeit drug product in the market poses potential danger or injury to consumers," stressed the FDA.

The agency warned all establishments and outlets against selling and/or dispensing of the said counterfeit product with the abovementioned features.

"Anyone found selling the said counterfeit drug product will be penalized," said the FDA.

It also asked local government units and law enforcement agencies to rid their areas of jurisdiction with such products.

"Please ensure that these products are not sold or made available in your localities or areas of jurisdiction," said the FDA. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)