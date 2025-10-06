Public school teachers granted P1,000 incentive

THE National Government will grant a P1,000 incentive to all public school teachers nationwide in celebration of National Teachers’ Day, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In his speech during the National Teachers' Day celebration in Pasay City, Marcos recognized the dedication and sacrifices of teachers in nurturing learners to be responsible and capable citizens of the country.

“You here are the guiding hands and in your hands our nation’s progress is held. In your strength, in your wisdom, and in your courage, we find the assurance that our future is secure,” the President said.

“On this National Teachers’ Day, we offer you our respect, our deepest gratitude for shaping minds, touching hearts, and in your way building a nation that we can be proud of one student at a time,” he added.

Marcos ensured teachers to continue government programs that reinforce greater support for teachers’ career progress and welfare.

Among these are the P10,000 teaching allowance under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, medical allowance up to P7,000 for eligible personnel, and Special Hardship Allowance for teachers assigned to difficult posts.

Private school teachers also received a P6,000 increase in their annual salary subsidy under the Teachers’ Salary Subsidy (TSS) of the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) Program.

Marcos also noted that under the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, teachers are granted tax-free teaching allowance for public teachers; Department of Education (DepEd) Order 005 for fair teaching loads; the e-Learning Academy on personal finance and economics, promoting financial literacy; 57 percent reduction in teacher’s paperwork, and the Career Progression System for Public School under Republic Act 12288, expanding educators’ career pathways.

“Simple lang ang ibig sabihin nito, wala ng public school teacher na magre-retire na Teacher I. Hindi na natin papayagan na mangyari ulit ‘yun,” Marcos said.

(The meaning is simple — no public school teacher will retire as a Teacher I anymore. We will no longer allow that to happen again.)

“This is about recognizing the years of service that you have given, and ensuring that your journey as an educator is filled with dignity, with respect, and with growth,” he added.

He said the government has allocated P26.55 billion from canceled flood control funds, to add to the proposed 2026 Department of Education (DepEd) budget, and to be used to increase funding for classrooms, child nutrition, teacher compensation, and technology in schools.

The President urged DepEd and other relevant agencies to ensure the effective implementation of the programs to reach the farthest communities, improve the quality of education, and prepare Filipino students for the fast-changing world. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)