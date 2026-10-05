Public school teachers to receive P1,000 World Teachers’ Day incentive

PUBLIC school teachers will receive a P1,000 World Teachers’ Day incentive beginning Monday, October 5, 2026, as the government rolled out a broader package of financial assistance, career opportunities and workplace reforms aimed at improving the welfare of educators.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Education Secretary Sonny Angara made the announcement as they led the National Teachers’ Day celebration at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, which was attended by around 10,000 educators from Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon.

In his address, Marcos said his administration would continue looking for ways to improve teachers’ benefits, opportunities and working conditions.

He expressed deep gratitude to Filipino teachers for their vital role in shaping the nation’s youth and encouraged educators to continually seek opportunities for professional growth and skill development.

“Patuloy ang pagproseso nito (2024 Performance-Based Bonus), at inatasan natin ang mga kinauukulang ahensya na tiyaking maayos at mapabilis ang proseso. At hindi tayo titigil doon. Patuloy natin hahanapan ng paraan kung paano pa mapapabuti ang suporta, benepisyo, at mga oportunidad para sa ating mga guro,” Marcos said.

(The processing of this 2024 Performance-Based Bonus is ongoing, and we have instructed the concerned agencies to ensure that the process is carried out properly and expedited. And we will not stop there. We will continue to find ways to further improve the support, benefits and opportunities for our teachers.)

“Kayo ang kasama ng ating mga anak sa kanilang paglaki. Kayo ang nagtuturo ng mga aralin. Ngunit kayo rin ang nagtuturo sa kanila ng disiplina, ng malasakit, at paniniwala sa kanilang sariling kakayahan. Sa inyong paggabay, naghahanda tayo ng isang henerasyon na handang mangarap, handang maglingkod at handang mamuno sa ating bayan,” he added.

(You are with our children as they grow up. You teach them their lessons. But you also teach them discipline, compassion and to believe in their own abilities. Through your guidance, we are preparing a generation that is ready to dream, ready to serve and ready to lead our nation.)

In a statement, the DepEd noted the doubling of the annual non-taxable Teaching Allowance to P10,000, which is intended to help teachers cover expenses related to classroom instruction and other teaching activities; the establishment of an annual medical subsidy of up to P7,000; and the introduction of five days of paid annual wellness leave to give teachers additional time to attend to their physical and mental well-being.

In a bid to support career advancement without forcing teachers out of classroom roles, 82,105 teachers and school heads have been promoted as of September under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System, with an additional 135,000 targeted for promotion under the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget, according to the DepEd.

The program is designed to provide teachers with opportunities for professional advancement without requiring them to leave classroom teaching and move into purely administrative positions.

To ensure educators can focus on instruction, DepEd said it also created thousands of support roles for FY 2026, including 10,000 School Counselor Associate positions, 6,000 School Principal items, 11,268 Administrative Officer II roles and 5,000 Project Development Officer I positions to handle non-teaching administrative duties.

Angara credited teachers for the country’s reported gains in the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), saying such achievements would not have been possible without their dedication and skill.

During the event, 16 teachers were recognized as exemplary teachers in Indigenous Peoples Education who have served communities in remote areas for between eight and 30 years. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)