Public told: Don’t bring small children to cemeteries

THE public has been advised to refrain from bringing small children to cemeteries on All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration (November 1 and 2) to prevent injuries and diseases caused by overcrowding.

In an advisory released Monday, October 30, 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) said the threat of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is still present despite the number of cases in the country plateauing.

As of October 23, 2023, the Philippines has 2,929 active Covid-19 cases, of which 1,146 were reported from October 9 to 15. The country has 66,736 Covid-related deaths and 4,049,813 recoveries.

"I am advising parents and caregivers not to bring small children to cemeteries as overcrowding and intense heat and sudden unexpected downpour may cause diseases to small children," said DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

He said there are still sporadic and increasing cases in some regions in the country, adding that small children have low resistance against infections.

Herbosa also warned against patronizing ambulant vendors inside and outside cemeteries who are selling green mangoes, sandwiches, fruit juices, and other similar food stuff.

He said the food may be contaminated by unsafe water and other elements of the environment that may compromise the health and safety of consumers.

The DOH advised people going to cemeteries for the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration to plan their visit, bring their own water and food to ensure their safety and prevent diseases.

“Also, refrain from bringing salads and other food which may easily spoil due to heat,” the DOH advisory stated.

"We can all prevent contracting diseases when visiting our dearly departed loved ones. Let us be responsible with our actions and make our visit solemn," Herbosa added in a statement. (LMY)