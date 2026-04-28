Public told: Monitor heat index regularly

THE Department of Health (DOH) warned the public on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, regarding the increasing heat index experienced in recent days in different parts of the country.

In a social media post, the DOH said it is necessary for the public to constantly monitor the heat index, as higher temperature brings increased threat of heat-related illnesses.

"It is important to monitor the heat index because, as it increases, so does the risk of heat-related illnesses," it said.

"The threat of heat cramps and heat exhaustion increases. And if you are constantly exposed to extreme heat, it can result to heat stroke," added the DOH.

The department said it is, thus, necessary for the public to adopt precautionary measures against heat-related illnesses.

"Don't let the heat take its toll on your health," said the DOH.

PhilHealth coverage

For those that will develop heat-related illnesses, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is assuring them that there will be benefit packages available for heat-related illnesses.

In a statement, PhilHealth said it is prepared to provide assistance to its members that will suffer from heat-related illnesses.

"We are reminding members of our in-patient benefit packages for common summer- and heat-related illnesses that can be availed in any PhilHealth-accredited hospitals nationwide, thus helping reduce out-of-pocket expenses," said PhilHealth.

"We stand ready to protect every Filipino. We want all members to know that coverage is available to help ensure their safety," it added.

Among them, the state-run health insurer said, is the benefit package for heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat collapse, heat cramps, and sunstroke amounting to P12,675.

Benefit packages for heat fatigue and other effects of heat and light (P18,135), as well as for moderate to severe dehydration (P7,800) are similarly available. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)