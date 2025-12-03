Public told: Secure voter certification in local Comelec office

REGISTERED voters in need of a voter’s certification may now apply for one at local offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a public notice, Comelec said those needing voter certification are advised to file requests at their local Comelec offices.

"The public is advised to secure their voter certification at the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) in the city or municipality where they are registered as voters," said Comelec.

This comes as the issuance of voter certification at Comelec’s National Central File Division (NCFD) in its main office in Intramuros, Manila, is suspended indefinitely due to maintenance of the Data Center AFIS Server at the poll body’s Information Technology Department.

"The issuance of voter certification is temporarily suspended effective 3 December 2025 (Wednesday) until further notice," said Comelec.

A voter’s certification serves as a temporary voter ID and is issued upon request of a registered voter.

The voter’s certification contains the personal details of the registered voter as recorded in the most recently approved application form. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)