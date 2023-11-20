Public transport in Metro Manila not paralyzed by strike

PUBLIC transportation in Metro Manila has not been paralyzed despite the start of the three-day strike of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston).

In a radio interview Monday, November 20, 2023, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Romando Artes Artes said the situation in major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, especially in places of convergence, has been “normal.”

He said buses that will provide free rides to those affected by the transport strike were deployed in various areas in the Metro.

Artes said the Office of the Vice President and House Speaker also deployed vehicles to provide free rides.

The MMDA has suspended number coding for Monday due to the transport holiday.

"Aalamin pa natin. Imomonitor natin within the day kung dapat ba ay kanselahin din ang number coding sa mga susunod na araw," said Artes.

(We will find out more. We will monitor within the day if the number coding should also be canceled in the next few days.)

Several private schools in the Metro shifted to online classes to spare the students from the effects of the strike.

Meanwhile, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said he will be having a dialogue with Piston national president Mody Floranda within the day, hoping they will be able to encourage them to no longer push through with the strike until Wednesday, November 22.

“I will invite them to revisit the program and look into ways we can further help them in the transition from the traditional jeepney to the modernized jeepney," he said.

Floranda said the transport strike is their way to call the attention of the government and urge them to scrap the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

“Wag na nila lituhin ang taumbayan. Ang franchise consolidation ay phase-out. Ang franchise consolidation ay pagbawi at pagmasaker sa mga indibidwal na prangkisa at pagpasa nito sa mga malalaking transport corporation na sila lang may kapasidad na magbayad at sumunod sa mga pakana ng gobyerno. Ginagawang malaking negosyo ang simpleng kabuhayan ng mga ordinaryong Pilipino,” he said.

(Don't let them confuse the people. Franchise consolidation is phase-out. Franchise consolidation is taking back and massacring individual franchises and passing them on to large transport corporations that only have the capacity to pay and comply with government schemes. The simple livelihood of ordinary Filipinos is turned into a big business.)

“Hindi lang naman phase-out ng sasakyan ang pinag-uusapan natin, kundi phase-out ng kabuhayan na itinutulak ng gobyerno sa harap ng tumitinding krisis at kagutuman sa bansa. Hangga't may franchise consolidation, may phase-out. Hangga't may deadline sa franchise consolidation, hangga't hindi nababasura ang PUVMP, tuloy ang welga,” he added.

(We are not only talking about the phase-out of the car, but the phase-out of the livelihood that the government is pushing in the face of the intensifying crisis and hunger in the country. As long as there is franchise consolidation, there is a phase-out. As long as there is a deadline for franchise consolidation, as long as the PUVMP is not scrapped, the strike will continue.)

As of 1 p.m. Monday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the ongoing transport strike is so far “relatively peaceful.”

“More or less close to 600 po ang namonitor nag protesta (we’ve monitored 600 protests) in different locations sa NCR (National Capital Region). No untoward incident reported so far. Hindi naman naparalisa ang transportation (Transportation was not paralyzed). We deployed mobile patrols for libreng sakay,” she said.

Under the modernization program, the old and traditional jeepneys will be replaced with high-quality and environment-friendly vehicles with bigger capacity and that they should operate under a cooperative for the approval of their provisional authority (PA) for franchise.

The deadline for consolidation was extended until December 31, 2023.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said 70 percent of drivers and operators have already consolidated into cooperatives or corporations.

But the LTFRB clarified earlier that traditional jeepneys that are still road-worthy will still be allowed to operate even if they fail to meet the December 31 deadline.

It noted that drivers and operators will be given enough time to replace their vehicles to ensure the safety of the passengers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)