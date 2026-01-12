Public urged to avail of free vaccines, P25K hepatitis care

MANILA – Members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) can avail of benefit packages of up to PHP24,765 for hepatitis-related conditions as the country marks Liver Cancer and Viral Hepatitis Awareness and Prevention Month.

In a public advisory on Monday, the state insurer noted that the benefit packages aim to help reduce the financial burden of treatment and strengthen efforts to prevent liver cancer, which is often linked to chronic infection from Hepatitis B and C viruses.

Under its case rate packages, PhilHealth provides up to PHP23,010 for chronic viral hepatitis, up to PHP20,865 for sequelae of viral hepatitis, and up to PHP24,765 for congenital viral hepatitis.

Hepatitis B and C infections can lead to liver inflammation and scarring that may eventually progress to liver cancer if left untreated, PhilHealth said, adding that early detection and prevention are important.

PhilHealth also reminded members that early screening for liver cancer is covered under its YAKAP (Yaman ng Kalusugan Program), which includes screening tests and liver ultrasound procedures for early detection.

These services can be accessed at accredited cancer-screening facilities nationwide upon referral from a YAKAP clinic physician.

As part of preventive measures, the public is encouraged to undergo regular screening and surveillance, complete recommended vaccinations — particularly against Hepatitis B — avoid food and substances that may damage the liver, and maintain a balanced diet with regular exercise.

For inquiries and proper guidance on availing of benefits, PhilHealth said members may contact its 24/7 hotline at (02) 8662-2588 or mobile numbers 0998-8572957, 0968-8654670, 0917-1275987, and 0917-1109812, or visit www.philhealth.gov.ph.

Free vaccines

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public that many illnesses, including life-threatening diseases, can be prevented through timely and complete vaccination, stressing that immunization remains one of the most cost-effective ways to protect health and save lives.

In an advisory also on Monday, the DOH urged parents, guardians, pregnant women and senior citizens to avail themselves of free vaccines offered at primary care facilities nationwide, including local government unit (LGU) health centers and DOH-managed Bulilit Centers of Care.

The health department said these vaccines have been proven safe and effective in preventing severe illness, complications and hospitalization, noting that the cost of treatment is significantly higher than the cost of prevention through vaccination.

For infants aged 0 to 12 months, the DOH said free vaccines include Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) for tuberculosis, Hepatitis B, Pentavalent vaccine, Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), and the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

For school-aged children, the DOH said Grade 1 and Grade 7 students are eligible to receive Measles-Rubella (MR) and Tetanus-Diphtheria (Td) vaccines, while Grade 4 girls may avail of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer.

Pregnant women, meanwhile, are encouraged to get the tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine to protect both mother and baby from tetanus and related complications.

Senior citizens aged 60 years and above can also receive free influenza and pneumococcal vaccines, which are especially important in preventing severe respiratory infections among older adults, the DOH said.

The DOH reiterated its call for the public to consult their nearest health center to check vaccination schedules and ensure that all recommended vaccines are completed, emphasizing that immunization is a shared responsibility in keeping communities healthy. (PNA)