Public urged to report whereabouts of ‘fugitive’ Cassandra Ong

MANILA – Malacañang on Tuesday called on the public to immediately report to authorities any information on the whereabouts of Cassandra Li Ong, who remains in the country as the government continues efforts to locate her.

Castro said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has confirmed that based on their latest records, Ong is still in the Philippines and is currently considered a fugitive following the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

“Ang sabi po ay sa kasalukuyan, base sa kanilang records, nasa Pilipinas pa po si Ms. Cassandra Ong. At patuloy pa rin ang paghahanap sa kanya dahil siya po ay tinatawag na fugitive dahil may warrant of arrest na po (According to [the DILG’s] records, Ms. Cassandra Ong is still in the Philippines. The search continues because she is considered a fugitive since a warrant of arrest has already been issued),” she said in a press briefing.

Castro urged anyone who may have seen Ong to immediately coordinate with law enforcement agencies to help facilitate the enforcement of the warrant.

“Kung sino man sa mga kababayan natin ang makakakita kay Cassandra Ong, ipagbigay-alam din po agad sa ating law enforcement agencies para magampanan din ang pagseserbisyo ng warrant of arrest sa kanya (Anyone who may see Cassandra Ong should immediately inform our law enforcement agencies so they can serve the warrant of arrest),” she said.

When asked whether the Palace would make the same appeal as the DILG to take photos of fugitives like Ong, Castro said all forms of assistance from the public would be helpful.

“Sa lahat ng mga pagkakataon, sa lahat ng maaaring gawing paraan, maliit o malaki na tulong, makakatulong po ‘yan sa gobyerno para maharap ang mga fugitive (In all instances and through any possible means, whether small or big, any help from the public will assist the government in bringing fugitives to justice),” Castro said.

The Department of Justice is offering a PHP1 million reward for information on the whereabouts of Ong, one of the key figures in the pending human trafficking case involving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Central Luzon. (PNA)