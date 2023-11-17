Public warned: Don't eat fishes from fish kill in Cavite

A FORMER president of the Philippine College of Physicians (PCP) warned the public on Friday, November 17, 2023, against consuming the fishes harvested from the massive fish kill in Cavite last Monday, November 13.

In a statement, Dr. Anthony Leachon said it would be hazardous to one's health to consume such fishes, especially given their causes of death.

"It would be unsafe to eat fishes from the fish kill areas in Cavite," said Leachon.

"I will advise the public not to eat fish harvested from the area," he added.

Leachon noted how preliminary reports of the incident show that the primary reason for the fish kill was the drop in dissolved oxygen level and increase in ammonia nitrogen.

He said such chemicals' presence in the fishes may cause adverse health effects to the public.

"High levels of ammonia can irritate and burn the skin, mouth, throat, and eyes," said the physician.

"Those with very high levels of ammonia can damage the lungs or cause death," added Leachon.

On November 13, residents in the area found thousands of dead tilapia floating in Cañacao Bay.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has already launched an investigation on the massive fish kill. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)