Public warned vs cheap fuel after illegal methanol mixing bust

THE Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) has warned motorists against buying cheaper fuel products following the arrest of six individuals caught allegedly mixing methanol with gasoline and diesel in an illegal operation in Caloocan City.

In a press conference on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, HPG spokesperson Lieutenant Nadame Malang cautioned the public against patronizing such products, saying they pose serious health and safety risks.

He recognized that vehicle owners sometimes opt to buy from unauthorized dealers offering cheaper fuel amid its price surge brought about by the crisis in the Middle East.

“Nananawagan po ang HPG at muling nagpapaalala na huwag po tayong magkaroon ng idea na tangkilikin o bumili ng mga ganitong unprocessed petroleum products. Unang-una, delikado po ito -- sa usok pa lamang para sa mga taong makakalanghap, at malakas itong makakasira sa makina ng mga sasakyan,” Malang said.

(The HPG is appealing and reminding the public not to consider supporting or buying these kinds of unprocessed petroleum products. First of all, these are dangerous -- just the fumes alone can harm people who inhale them, and they can also cause significant damage to vehicle engines.)

The warning came after authorities arrested six suspects on April 16, 2026 for alleged violations of Presidential Decree 1865 in relation to Batas Pambansa Bilang 33, which penalizes the illegal handling and distribution of petroleum products.

According to the HPG, the suspects were caught in the act of transferring methanol into large plastic containers already containing gasoline and diesel.

Authorities said the practice is used to increase fuel volume and maximize profit.

“Ang methanol ay hinahalo sa mga petroleum products para mas mapadami ang gasoline or diesel. Ang intention po niyan is really para mandaya,” said Malang.

(Methanol is mixed into petroleum products to increase the volume of gasoline or diesel. Its intention is really to cheat or deceive.)

Police seized around 10,000 liters of methanol, 8,000 liters of unleaded gasoline, 1,000 liters of premium gasoline, and 1,000 liters of diesel during the operation.

Investigators explained that methanol, a highly combustible substance, is sometimes mixed with fuel to make it burn faster and stretch supply.

However, authorities warned that such adulteration can damage engines and pose fire hazards.

The HPG also noted that there are authorized depots designated for the proper handling and transfer of such chemicals, stressing that any activity outside these facilities is illegal and dangerous.

Authorities have summoned the owner of the seized products as part of the ongoing investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)