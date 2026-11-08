Public warned vs fake socmed accounts impersonating PNP officials

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has warned the public against online schemes that falsely use the identities of law enforcement officials to trick people into sending cash or disclosing sensitive information.

The warning came after the discovery of a fraudulent Facebook account using the name “Jose Melencio Corpus” and the photograph of PNP chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

Nartatez condemned the use of his identity and the image of police officials for deceptive activities online.

“This is a deliberate attempt to misuse my identity and exploit the public's trust in the Philippine National Police. We will not allow anyone to use the name of the PNP or its officials to deceive, intimidate, or take advantage of any of our kababayan,” he said.

The PNP clarified that the account is unauthorized and does not represent Nartatez or any official police communication channel.

It urged the public not to accept friend requests, engage in conversations, or respond to requests involving money, personal data, or favors coming from unverified accounts claiming to represent police officials.

In response, Nartatez directed the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to immediately investigate and identify the individual or group behind the impersonation account.

He also instructed the PNP-ACG to coordinate with Meta for account verification, preservation of digital evidence, and the prompt takedown of the fraudulent profile.

The PNP advised citizens who encounter suspicious accounts posing as police officials to preserve screenshots and other relevant information as evidence and immediately report them to Facebook and the PNP-ACG for appropriate action.

Nartatez also instructed all Police Regional Offices and local police units to strengthen monitoring efforts against fake social media accounts impersonating police officers and officials, particularly those being used to solicit money or obtain personal information from unsuspecting victims. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)