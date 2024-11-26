Public warned vs 'labubu' tumblers with toxic lead

THREE tumblers decorated with "labubu" characters contain a high amount of lead, an anti-chemical pollution advocacy group said Monday, November 25, 2024.

The EcoWaste Coalition reported that the tumblers were part of the six unofficial "labubu" merchandise items sold for P275 each.

More than 1,000 parts per million (ppm) of lead were detected on the three tumblers —pink, red, and yellow — that were screened using an X-ray fluorescence analyzer.

The allowed lead limit for paint is 90 ppm.

“While reusable tumblers are a great substitute to the ubiquitous single-use bottles and cups, these eco friendly alternatives must be safe from hazardous materials like lead in paint, which can chip over time with repeated use and which may end up being ingested by the user who is not aware of the health risk," the group said in a statement.

Exposure to lead, even at low doses, is hazardous to health, it added.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), young children are particularly vulnerable to the toxic effects of lead and can suffer permanent adverse health impacts, particularly on the development of the central nervous system.

Lead causes long-term harm in adults, including increased risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular problems, and kidney damage.

Meanwhile, lead exposure during pregnancy can cause reduced fetal growth and preterm birth.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Administrative Order 2013-24, or the Chemical Control Order, for lead and its compounds phased out decorative and industrial paints containing lead in December 2016 and December 2019.

A supplemental issuance by the Environmental Management Bureau affirmed the mandatory use of paints without added lead in manufacturing toys and related children’s products after the phase-out deadline in 2016.

The EcoWaste Coalition proposed that the national government name the regulatory agency in charge of enforcing the lead paint ban in consumer products, such as water tumblers, including the removal from the market of non-compliant ones.

It also urged importers only to bring in products with authentic certificates of conformity to the 90 ppm lead limit for paints.

Retailers and online sellers were also urged to demand such certificates from suppliers before putting any painted water tumblers on sale.

Consumers were advised to insist on their right to product labeling information and right to quality and non-hazardous products. (PNA)