Puerto Princesa airport manager gunned down

PUERTO Princesa International Airport acting manager Joanna Jonson-Infante was shot dead in Palawan on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

In a report, the police said the victim was walking toward a church in Barangay San Pedro at 5:28 p.m. when the gunman approached her from behind and shot her at gun point multiple times before fleeing.

Investigation on the incident is ongoing.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) expressed grave concern over the incident, urging authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.

The agency expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

“Caap trusts that law enforcement authorities will pursue this case with urgency and ensure that justice is served,” it said.

“The authority is closely coordinating with local law enforcement agencies and stands ready to extend full cooperation in support of the ongoing investigation,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)