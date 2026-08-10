Pujalte resigns as DOH secretary

DEPARTMENT of Health Secretary Jose Brittanio Pujalte Jr. has resigned from post, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro announced on Monday, August 10, 2026.

In a press conference, Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted Pujalte’s resignation citing health reasons.

Pujalte was appointed in office on July 13, replacing resigned health secretary Ted Herbosa.

His resignation came amid controversies surrounding his order to halt the procurement of P3 billion worth of tuberculosis (TB) medicines which critics claim that aims to delay the bidding process to give way for his preferred supplier.

Denying such claims, Pujalte earlier explained that the careful examination he ordered for the procurement of the said medicines is necessary to ensure and verify the quantity, quality and safety of the medicines as well as to ensure that it complies with the transparency regulations of the government to prevent wastage of public funds.

On August 5, health advocates and health workers sent a letter to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla urging him to dismiss Pujalte over the indefinite suspension of procurement of tuberculosis drugs and other tuberculosis-related commodities.

Castro said Pujalte will be replaced by Philhealth President and Chief-Executive-Officer from February 2025 Doctor Edwin Mercado.

Mercado is the former medical director of Daniel Mercado Medical center from 1998 to 2000. He also served as President and CEO of various hospitals until 2016.

He graduated in medicine at the University of the Philippines and also finished Masters in medical science and global health delivery at the Harvard Medical School and executive master’s degree at the University of North Carolina for healthcare administration.

Mercado will be replaced by Doctor Beverly Lorraine Ho who is currently the chief health officer of Ayala Healthcare Holdings.

Ho served as assistant secretary of the DOH from January 2023 to January 2024, and as an undersecretary from July to December 2022.

She also served as deputy spokesperson from March 2020 to December 2022. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)