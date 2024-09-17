"Pulasan" enters PAR

"Gener" has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been issued for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portion of Pangasinan (including Sual, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Infanta, Labrador, City of Alaminos, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, and Agno).

Pagasa added that the Southwest Monsoon, enhanced by "Gener" and "Pulasan," will bring strong to gale-force gusts to Batanes, Mimaropa, the Bicol Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Tuesday.

"Gener" is expected to exit the PAR by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. (CLC)