Pulong Duterte rejects ICI invitation

DAVAO City First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Duterte has rejected the “vague and ambiguous” invitation of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) for him to appear in its inquiry into alleged anomalous flood-control projects in his district.

In a statement, Duterte said the body, which he accused of engaging in political harassment, is “powerless” over members of the lower chamber, citing the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers.

Duterte said he would also not be able to competently answer the commission’s queries since he was not part of the House Appropriations Committee from 2019 to 2022, the period linked to the alleged anomalies.

“The executive already has full access to needed documents and information through agencies like the DPWH, DBM, DOJ, DENR, DICT, and DTI. Malacañang need not look to Congress for matters involving projects under the Executive’s supervision,” he said.

He was referring to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Duterte, the eldest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, reiterated that the ICI should instead investigate President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and his family, including his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, in light of allegations made by former Ako Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co on their supposed involvement in anomalous flood-control projects.

He said Co’s allegations are “shocking and impossible to ignore.”

“The Marcos administration is using the ICI as a political weapon to divert attention away from its own controversies by targeting me and Vice President Sara Duterte,” he said.

“To use me and my sister, VP Sara, to divert the truth… is highly unacceptable and deplorable,” he added.

He said the administration is using the ICI as a “tool for pure political propaganda,” intended to weaken the Duterte family ahead of the 2028 national and local elections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)