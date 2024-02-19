Pump prices to go up by more than P1

FOLLOWING a minimal price rollback last week, pump prices of fuel will increase anew on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel and Seaoil said there will be a P1.60 per liter price increase on gasoline, P1.10 per liter on diesel and P1.05 per liter on kerosene.

Pilipinas Shell and Seaoil will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m. on February 20, while Cleanfuel will have it effective at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil prices went down by cents for the first time since January 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)