Pupil dies after school deworming activity

A GRADE 4 pupil from Hugo Perez Elementary School–Annex in Trece Martires City, Cavite, died following a routine school-based deworming activity.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) expressed deep sorrow over the student’s death and extended its condolences to the family.

According to DepEd, the deworming activity was conducted on July 2, 2026, in coordination with the Trece Martires City Health Office as part of a routine health program for learners.

Several students reportedly experienced discomfort after the activity.

The Grade 4 pupil was rushed to the hospital on July 3 after suffering persistent vomiting and later died.

Initial medical findings indicated that the child died from an infection that progressed to septic shock.

DepEd said it is closely coordinating with health authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all relevant facts are thoroughly examined.

The agency also emphasized that the health and safety of learners remain its top priority. It added that existing health and safety protocols governing school-based medical and wellness activities will be reviewed to identify possible areas for improvement.

As the investigation continues, DepEd appealed to the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and instead rely on official findings from health experts and concerned government agencies.

The department said it remains committed to ensuring the safe implementation of school health programs while working to provide answers to the victim’s family and the public regarding the tragic incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)