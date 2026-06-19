Putin authorizes release of 24 detained Filipinos

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has ordered the release of 24 Filipinos who were detained in Irkutsk in Siberia since last year over immigration issues.

In an interview with reporters in Kazan, Russia, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he discussed the matter with Putin during a bilateral meeting, explaining that the detained Filipinos were victims of illegal recruitment.

In response, Putin told Marcos that the detained Filipinos will be released and will be ready for deportation by June 19.

“Noong nag-bilateral meeting kami ni President Putin, binanggit ko ito. At nagulat din siya. Ang sabi niya, ‘Hindi ko alam ‘yan. Pag-aaralan namin, titingnan namin ang nangyari,’” said Marcos.

(During our bilateral meeting, I brought this up to President Putin. He was also surprised. He said, ‘I wasn’t aware of that. We will study it and look into what happened.’)

“I remember the last thing he said last night after we were talking about it. ‘Don’t worry, we will find a way. We will find a way to fix this problem.’ And now the 24 Filipinos will be released. They are ready for deportation tomorrow by 5 p.m. So the 24 will be going back to the Philippines, back to their families,” he added.

Marcos flew to Kazan to attend the Association of the Southeast Asian Nation-Russia Commemorative Summit, which he co-chairs alongside Putin. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)