PVAO working with DOH to set up 'veterans wards' in regional hospitals

MANILA – The Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) said it is coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) in establishing veterans’ wards in its regional hospitals, in recognition of the veterans' services in defending the nation.

These facilities, once set up, will augment the services provided by the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) in Quezon City, PVAO Deputy Administrator, Assistant Secretary Restituto Aguilar, said in a television interview on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the measure would benefit veterans living in the provinces who are unable to go to the VMMC for assistance.

"Ang ginawa namin, habang wala pang maitatag na iba pang VMMC sa ibang lugar, major islands, ang ginawa namin ay nakipag-ugnayan kami sa DOH para magtatag kami ng veterans ward sa mga regional hospital (What we did, while there is still no VMMC in other areas and major islands, we coordinated with the DOH so we can set up veterans’ wards in their regional hospitals)," Aguilar said.

He said six veterans’ wards have been established out of the 32 they plan to build.

"Ang aming budget dito ay PHP25 million per veterans’ ward, kasama na iyong mga bed at saka iyong mga amenities (Our budget for this is PHP25 million per veterans’ ward, including the beds and other amenities)," Aguilar said.

On Monday, the Philippine Army commenced the commemoration of the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) and the Philippine Veterans’ Week with the solemn Sunrise Ceremony and wreath-laying at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

This year's Araw ng Kagitingan is anchored on the theme "Giting ng Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi” (Bravery of Heroes, Legacy to Generations). (PNA)