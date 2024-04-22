Qatar, Philippines forge stronger ties

“Provided, the passport presented must have a validity period of at least three months beyond the period of allowed stay in the territory of the other Party,” it added.

Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) were also inked between the two countries, particularly on cooperation in the field of sports and youth; in combating human trafficking; on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change; in the field of tourism and business events; on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates; and for commerce and industry.

In a bid to combat human trafficking, the Philippines and Qatar committed to advance labor protection in both countries, through exchange of expertise in the field of legislation and exchange of studies and research.

An MOU will also cover the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificate to implement the provisions stipulated in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW Convention) of 1978, and the amendments, in which Qatar acceded by Decree No. (14) of 2003.

This refers to Circular 1450 issued by the Maritime Safety Committee on January 24, 2013 on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates according to Regulation I/10 of the STCW Convention.

Under the MOU, the Philippines’ Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and Qatar’s Ministry of Transport “shall apply to the certificates of seafarers who serve on registered merchant ships of any of the participants and sail under its flag except for those who serve on the ships mentioned in Article 3 of the STCW Convention.”

Marcos said he is seeing a stronger collaboration between the Philippines and Qatar, which are sharing 43 years of “deep friendship and cooperation.”