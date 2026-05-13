QC cop arrested over viral hit-and-run incident

A QUEZON City policeman was arrested over his involvement in the viral hit-and-run incident.

In a statement, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the suspect, a Police Staff Sergeant of the Quezon City Police District Mobile Force Battalion, is currently in custody and facing simultaneous criminal and administrative investigations.

In a now viral video, the policeman was seen pushing a fellow motorcycle rider while plying along C5 Road in Pasig City.

The victim fell off the ground, sustaining minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene without rendering assistance.

"The PNP does not have favorites when it comes to accountability," NCRPO Director Major General Anthony Aberin said.

“Whether the suspect is a civilian or a member of our own organization, the law applies equally. Misconduct will not be tolerated; it will be confronted,” he added.

The NCRPO guarantees a thorough and transparent investigation on the matter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)