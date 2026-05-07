QC court rejects Carpio petition to stop Duterte impeach proceedings

“In the case at bench, the respondents are acting in the official capacity as part of the HCOJ (House Committee on Justice), a co-equal branch of the government hence, the case at bench should have been filed with the Supreme Court,” it added.

Carpio’s petition argued that the committee had no jurisdiction over him and over documents attributed to him, including tax returns.

However, the court said there was no showing that the House panel acted beyond its legal powers.

The RTC also denied a motion asking the court to take judicial notice of news articles and YouTube links related to the House hearings.

The court ruled that such materials cannot be the subject of mandatory or discretionary judicial notice because newspaper reports are considered hearsay unless properly presented for another legal purpose.

The order emphasized that injunctions are directed only at party litigants and should not interfere with the functioning of a court, tribunal, or constitutionally created body exercising official duties.

The petition named as respondents House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III, House Justice Committee chair Gerville Luistro, and Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Charito Martin Mendoza.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice on April 22, 2026, the AMLC submitted its report subpoenaed by the panel on the covered and suspicious transactions reported by any and all banks to the body involving the Carpio and Duterte from 2006 to 2025.

In the report, the AMLC said there were 313 covered transactions and 17 suspicious transactions in accounts linked to Duterte during the said period, while 317 and 16, respectively, on accounts linked to Carpio during the said period involving a total of P6,771,227,712.95.

Of the over P6.7 billion, the inflows amounted to a total of P4,425,443,794.69 -- P1.832,539,360.45 on accounts linked to the Vice President and P2,592,904,434.24 to accounts connected to her husband.

The total withdrawals from accounts linked to Duterte totaled to P11,211,365,529.75 while P343,315,781.07 on Manases’ accounts.

The AMLC said there were a total of P791,102,607.44 undetermined inflow and outflow transactions on accounts linked to the couple.

During the hearing, the AMLC also confirmed 18 similar transactions based on their covered and suspicious transactions report to the alleged transfers of money to the accounts linked to the Duterte family from the alleged drug lord Sammy Uy as revealed by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

On April 27, Carpio filed charges before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office against Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, House justice committee chairperson Gerville Luistro, and the panel’s members Percival Cendaña, Chel Diokno, and Leila De Lima over the alleged violation of the Bank Secrecy Law, the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and the Data Privacy Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)