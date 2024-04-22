QCinema introduces 2024 batch of QCShorts filmmakers

QCINEMA International Film Festival presents its roster of six filmmakers and their projects selected for the 2024 QCShorts program.

This prestigious selection represents a diverse range of voices and storytelling styles, all united by a common thread of obsession.

The works of these talented grantees delve into themes of grief, labor, justice, public image, redemption, perfection, and romance, offering unique perspectives on the human condition.

They are Nicole Rosacay, Gilb Baldoza, Kukay Bautista Zinampan, Joseph Dominic Cruz, Sam Villa-real, and Whammy Alcazaren.

The batch has a strong inclination for post-production, deep interest in mixed media techniques, and a keen awareness of genre and the ways in which it can be subverted to reveal the distinctly Filipino.