US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting shortly after Trump's arrival in the Philippines.

The four leaders announced new initiatives, including Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance and enhanced cybersecurity cooperation. They also agreed to conduct a joint maritime exercise involving their patrol aircraft in 2027.

In his opening remarks, Trump commended the Quad nations' navies for recently concluding the annual Malabar Joint Naval Exercises near Japan, where personnel carried out anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills.

“We make the greatest submarines anywhere in the world, and we're working with Australia and others on that. But our submarines are very advanced,” Trump said.

“Today, we're also announcing that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring our maritime patrol aircraft as we continue to protect peace through strength,” he added.

Trump also highlighted advances in what he called “superintelligence” (SI), describing the emerging technology as the “greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution.”

He said the Quad countries had partnered to launch a new Quad SI Accelerator, with more than $85 million allocated to expand access to trusted SI ecosystems across the Indo-Pacific.

“It's working out amazingly well,” Trump said.

“We want to make sure that it turns out to be as good as it can be. And think of it, they're all talking about this is bigger than the Industrial Revolution,” he added.

He stressed the need to ensure that the future of SI is led by countries that “share the same values and common interests,” citing its potential to transform industries worldwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)