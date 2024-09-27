Quadcom says Cassandra Li Ong transfer to correctional ‘legal’

MANILA – The House of Representatives Quad Committee (Quadcom) on Friday asserted that its order to transfer Philippine offshore and gaming operators (POGO) person-of-interest Cassandra Li Ong to the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) was by the law.

"We want to make it clear: Ms. Ong's transfer to the Correctional Institute for Women is legal. The Quadcom has followed all necessary protocols, and the decision is rooted in the rule of law,” the Quadcom co-chairpersons said in a joint statement.

Quadcom co-chairpersons include Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, Sta. Rosa Rep. Dan Fernandez, and Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop.

The lawmakers said Ong should blame her lawyers for saying their client would prefer to be detained in a prison cell rather than in Congress.

They also said allegations that lawmakers applied pressure on Ong’s transfer are “speculative” and “lacking in substance evidence.”

The Quadcom leaders added that Ong’s lawyers’ allegations were all baseless and that the panel’s legislative inquiries are designed to seek the truth and uphold justice, not to manipulate the outcome of the proceedings.

"We are carefully looking into all concerns regarding international conventions. We assure the public that we remain committed to respecting the rights of individuals and ensuring that all actions taken are in compliance with both domestic and international laws,” they said.

They urged the public and other concerned parties to let the legal processes involving the ongoing hearings proceed while ensuring Ong’s health and safety.

"Ms. Ong’s well-being is a priority. The authorities have ensured that her transfer was conducted safely and with respect for her rights," they stated. (PNA)