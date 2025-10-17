Quality standards now up for ‘parol’

MANILA – A Philippine National Standard (PNS) has been issued for parol (Philippine-made lanterns), protecting consumers and further lifting the quality of Filipino craftsmanship globally.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in a press release on Thursday, said the PNS was launched recently in San Fernando, Pampanga, known as 'Home of the Giant Lanterns' and host to the annual Giant Lantern Festival in mid-December.

The national standards, the DTI said, are in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s goal to empower local industries and ensure consumer protection.

It was developed with the help of the UL Standards & Engagement (ULSE) and underscores the government’s support for local manufacturers under the Tatak Pinoy brand.

“More than ensuring product safety, these standards uplift our parol makers whose craftsmanship reflects Filipino pride. By guiding them toward quality and reliability, we empower their businesses to grow and thrive globally while protecting Filipino consumers,” DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said.

DTI Fair Trade Group Assistant Secretary and Supervising Head lawyer Regino Mallari Jr. said the PNS for Philippine-made lanterns also ensures the sustainability of the lantern-making industry in the country. (With a report from Joann Villanueva/PNA)