Queenie unlikely to affect PH weather

Tropical Storm Queenie is unlikely to directly affect the country's weather condition, the weather bureau said on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It was located 1,065 km. east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m., moving northwestward at 20 kph.

No wind signal is hoisted due to Queenie.

Meanwhile, Queenie is forecast to gradually intensify and reach the typhoon category by Sunday.

The cyclone will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday afternoon or early Monday, PAGASA said. (PNA)