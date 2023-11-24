Quezon City, Iloilo, and Baguio recognized as PH’s most bicycle-friendly cities of 2023

THE cities of Quezon City, Iloilo, and Baguio were hailed as this year’s most bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines, according to the Mobility Awards, as it concludes its third run.

“Being the most bicycle-friendly city in the Philippines is a testament to our commitment to promote and encourage cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation,” said General Elmo San Diego, head of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety, on behalf of Mayor Joy Belmonte upon receiving the Gold rating today during the Mobility Awards awarding ceremony.

“While some define traffic as moving vehicles from one point to another, Quezon City defines traffic as moving people from one point to another. On a daily basis, we have 16,000 cyclists using our lanes; [this is the reason] we hope to improve even more,” he added.

This year marks the third installment of the Mobility Awards, and the first time that all Philippine cities competed, including Metro Manila.

The previous round of the Awards, held in 2021, focused on cities outside the metro.

Joining Quezon City are Iloilo City, which was also recognized by the Mobility Awards as one of the overall most bicycle-friendly cities in 2021, claiming second place with a Gold rating; and Baguio, bagging third with a Silver rating.

“The progress in terms of bicycle infrastructure and programs in cities, offices, and establishments are more prominent this year. The one-year gap in 2022 provided us a good picture of these developments,” said Mobility Awards National Coordinator Arielle Celine Tabinga.

The Medical City in Pasig City and the main office of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in Pasay City, which were also recognized in 2020, bagged the Gold rating, while the Cebu IT Park, which was also an awardee in 2021, bagged the Silver rating as this year’s most bicycle-friendly workplaces in the country.

The most bicycle-friendly large commercial establishments are Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City, which received the Gold rating; SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, and Megaworld Iloilo Business Park in Iloilo City which both received a Silver rating.

For stand-alone businesses, the awardees are Magdamag Cafe in Quezon City and Kape Urban in Mandaluyong City, which were both rated Silver, as well as Natoy’s Best Bibingka and Kakanin in Davao City, which was rwated Bronze.

“We don’t take it lightly as a business; we are very honored,” said Raymundo Angelo Magsikap de Guzman of Magdamag Cafe in Quezon City, who won first place as the country’s most bicycle-friendly stand-alone establishment. “We cannot accept this award without acknowledging the community that meets us halfway in everything we do: thank you so much, and as long as we are around, you will always have a place with us.”

“The results this year showed that previous Mobility Awards winners should not become complacent, the challenge is to sustain their mobility initiatives, improve infrastructure, and persistently enhance their active transport plans and programs. They should continue to step up by providing more inclusive, accessible, and safer transportation to all Filipinos,” Tabinga said.

The Awards also recognized individual cyclists through the Padyak Power to the People! categories. Delivery riders Sarah Francesca Aguja and Arnold Samiano De Luna of GrabFood, and Junius Arellano of Foodpanda were recognized under the Padyak Champion category, while small business owners Michael Dumasig, Mheeka Orsal, and Myla Buenaventura received Siklista ng Bayan awards. Special awards were also given under each category.

The Mobility Awards is jointly organized by the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas, and Pinay Bike Commuter Community, in collaboration with the League of Cities Philippines and 27 regional partners composed of civic groups and active mobility advocates across the country.

For more information about this year’s Awards, visit mobilityawards.ph.

Below is the full list of winners of the Mobility Awards this 2023:

Bicycle-Friendly Cities

1: Quezon City – Gold

2: Iloilo City – Gold

3: Baguio City – Silver

Bicycle-Friendly Workplaces

1: Medical City Ortigas (Pasig) – Gold

2: GSIS Main Office (Pasay) – Gold

3: Cebu IT Park – Silver

Bicycle-Friendly Large Establishments

1: Bonifacio High Street (Taguig) – Gold

2: SM Mall of Asia (Pasay) – Silver

3: Megaworld Iloilo Business Park – Silver

Bicycle-Friendly Standalone Establishments

1: Magdamag Cafe (Quezon City) – Silver

2: Kape Urban (Mandaluyong) – Silver

3: Natoy’s Best Bibingka and Kakanin (Davao) – Bronze

Siklista ng Bayan Awardees

1: Michael Dumasig (Quezon City)

2: Mheeka Orsal (Baguio City)

3: Myla Buenaventura (Pasig City)

Special Awards

Masikap Awardee: Joseph Matthew Estrella (Pasig City)

Matulungin Awardee: Pablo Alar Canlas, Jr. (Borongan City)

Maaasahan Awardee: Leonilo C Arduo, Jr. (Kapalong)

Padyak Champion Awardees

1: Sarah Francesca Aguja (GrabFood)

2: Arnold Samiano De Luna (GrabFood)

3: Junius Arellano (Foodpanda)

Special Awards

Masikap Awardee: Francis Ian Villamayor (Foodpanda)

Matulungin Awardee: Neldeo del Mundo (Foodpanda)

Maaasahan Awardee: Jhon Christopher Gayas (Foodpanda)

(PR)