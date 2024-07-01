Quezon City police prepare for upcoming Sona

THE Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will deploy around 6,000 police personnel for security operations during the upcoming State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In an interview on Monday, July 1, 2024, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director Brigadier General Red Maranan said they are currently in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies and local government units for the preparation to ensure the peace and order during the event.

Marcos will deliver his third Sona on July 22, 2024 at the Batasang Pambansa.

“Maagang naghahanda ang QCPD. Magkakaroon tayo ng tinatawag ng Simex (Simulation Exercise), communication exercises at ‘yung mga contingency planning nang sa ganun habang lumalapit yung petsa ng Sona ng ating pangulo ay tuloy-tuloy tayo ng paghahanda,” said Maranan.

(QCPD prepares early. We will have what is called Simex (Simulation Exercise), communication exercises and contingency planning so as the date of our President's Sona approaches, we will continue to prepare.)

“Sa ngayon, wala tayong namomonitor na seryosong banta sa gaganapin na Sona ng ating Pangulo but nevertheless, hindi tayo nagpapabaya and we do not let our guards down. Tuloy-tuloy ang pangangalap natin ng mga information and once na meron tayong makuha, mag aadjust yung ating security environment,” he added.

(Right now, we are not monitoring any serious threat to the Sona but nevertheless, we do not let our guards down. We are continuously gathering information and once we get it, our security environment will adjust.)

Maranan said they will also deploy several policemen in civilian clothes for the conduct of intelligence monitoring while the other will assist in manning the traffic.

He said a gun and liquor ban will be implemented in the city from 12:01 a.m. of Monday, July 22, to 12:01 of Tuesday, July 23.

“Intensify natin ‘yung monitoring natin sa paligid lalong-lalo dito sa Quezon City at kung sinuman ang lalabag sa liquor ban ay yun ating huhulihin,” he added.

(We will intensify our monitoring around here especially in Quezon City and whoever violates the liquor ban will be arrested.)

Maranan said they will also hold dialogue with militant groups to prevent possible untoward incidents during the conduct of their traditional programs related to Sona.

He said they are continuously reiterating to policemen the implementation of maximum tolerance during the conduct of protest actions for the Sona. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)