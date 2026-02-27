Quezon City strengthens response to protect children from online sexual exploitation

THE Quezon City Government has taken stronger steps to protect its children from online sexual abuse or exploitation (OSAEC), equipping its frontline responders with enhanced skills to tackle these crimes.

City officials emphasized that Quezon City already has robust systems in place for anyone who needs to report a suspected case. Residents may call Hotline 122, where trained responders are ready to assist with child-protection concerns.

Through training sessions conducted by the City Government in partnership with International Justice Mission (IJM), the city’s law enforcers, social workers, health workers, and other first responders learned how to properly and more effectively handle OSAEC cases.

The Multi-Disciplinary Team–Basic Internet Crimes Against Children (MDT–Bicac) training helped over 40 participants gain a clearer understanding of OSAEC offenses -- often referred to locally as “chat-chat” or “show.”

They also learned how to handle evidence safely and how to provide appropriate care for children who have been harmed.

The first phase of the training was conducted from November 5–6, 2025, followed by the second and final phase held from January 28–30, 2026.

The training was supported by the Philippine Children’s Ministries Network, the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center, the Department of Justice, and PLDT & Smart Communications.

Combating the culture of silence

IJM’s 2023 Scale of Harm study highlights how OSAEC -- often involving livestreamed sexual abuse in exchange for money -- appear “normalized” in some communities, where people choose to stay silent instead of reporting these crimes to authorities.

The study found that nearly half a million Filipino children were potentially victimized in 2022 alone.

“As a survivor leader, I know how difficult reporting can be, especially in communities where people are taught to ‘mind their own business’,” said Barbie (not her real name), who has been actively advocating for stronger efforts to combat OSAEC.

“I have lived through the cost of silence, and I have also seen how reporting can protect a child and awaken a whole community to take responsibility. Speaking up is not interference, it is an act of care. This is why community reporting is urgent, especially when children’s lives and futures are at stake,” Barbie added.

Aside from Hotline 122, residents may also reach out to the Quezon City Protection Center, which offers comprehensive support in one location -- including medical care, counseling, legal assistance, and temporary shelter -- for survivors and their families. The Center may be contacted at 8863-0800 local 714.

The City Government has been taking strong and deliberate steps to ensure that OSAEC does not take root in its communities. In 2023, the City Government enacted its Anti-OSAEC Ordinance, which strengthens child protection efforts and allows the local government to respond more swiftly to cases of online child abuse.

More recently, the City Government led the 17th Ako Para sa Bata Conference, bringing together experts nationwide to advance strategies against online child abuse. It also hosted the Survivor Annual Gathering, demonstrating its dedication to restoration through life-giving activities for OSAEC survivors.

“I urge our residents not to hesitate in contacting authorities if they suspect that a child is being harmed through online sexual exploitation. Our frontliners are fully prepared to respond swiftly and provide the protection and support every child deserves. We cannot allow this crime to persist in our city. We value our children, and we must end this now before it harms the next generations,” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

Vigilance and reporting

IJM Philippines Community Engagement Director Evelyn Pingul echoed the mayor’s call, saying, “Reporting is one of the most powerful ways to stop OSAEC. Because these crimes usually happen inside homes and behind closed doors, neighbors, teachers, friends, and relatives play a crucial role in noticing the early warning signs.”

In 2023, IJM also launched the nationwide campaign “Bayang Walang Bahid ng OSAEC,” which calls on communities to break the silence surrounding online child sexual abuse and to report any suspicious activities.

According to data from IJM-supported cases, at least 459 individuals have been arrested for their alleged involvement in OSAEC, and nearly 1,700 victims and at-risk children have been rescued across the Philippines since 2011.

IJM partners with Philippines authorities to ensure offenders are held accountable and survivors receive proper protection and support. It also provides specialized training for law enforcers, prosecutors, social workers and other OSAEC first responders.

The MDT–Bicac training is part of broader efforts to protect children and uphold Republic Act 11930, the country’s primary law against online sexual exploitation of children.

Throughout the program, participants gained practical knowledge and skills in key areas, including the legal framework, investigative techniques, operational planning, trauma-informed care, awareness-raising, and effective media engagement.

Aside from local hotlines, anyone with information about OSAEC incidents may also reach the PNP Women and Children Protection Center’s “Aleng Pulis” helpline through its Facebook page or by calling 0966 725 5961 (Globe) or 0920 907 1717 (Smart). Another reporting channel is the IACAT 1343 Actionline. (PR)