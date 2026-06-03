Quiambao, Reig banner IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay

MANILA – National team standouts Bea Quiambao and Irienold Reig Jr. banner the 10th Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on June 7.

Coming off impressive wins in Davao City on March 22, they hope to maintain their momentum against local and international contenders in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run event.

Quiambao is the racer to beat in the women's division, having won the overall title and the Filipino Elite crown in Davao City. She also ruled the inaugural 5150 Camiguin.

Reig is eyeing another title after a breakthrough victory in the men's division.

Also seeing action are multi-titled national athlete Erika Burgos, 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu champion August Benedicto, Jethro Ramos, the first Igorot to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championships in 2024, and fitness influencer sisters Aira and Alou Lopez.

The tournament, organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., has age categories from 18 to 24 years and 75 to 79 years.

The weekend event also highlights the fifth anniversary of the full-distance Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines, a lung-busting 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42km run race featuring entries from 45 countries.

Spearheading the full-distance field are former IRONMAN 70.3 champions Leyann Ramo and Satar Salem, two-time SEA Games gold medalist and World Championship veteran Julian Teves, and Jennifer Tan Uy, celebrated as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher.

They will be up against top talents from Australia, Brazil, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

The race week will formally kick off as a multi-sport festival with high-energy side events, including the fan-favorite Sun Life Underpants Run on June 5, and the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run on June 6.

Beginners and speed specialists also brace for fierce battles in the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run), and the newly introduced Super Sprint (400m swim, 10km bike, 2.5km run). (PNA)