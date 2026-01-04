Quiapo Church blesses over 3,000 Jesus Nazareno replicas, balangay banners

MORE than 3,000 replica images of the Jesus Nazareno, as well as banners of different balangays (groups of devotees), were blessed ahead of the forthcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno on January 9, 2025.

Data released by the Quiapo Church showed that a total of 3,338 balangay banners and replica images of the Jesus Nazareno were blessed on Saturday, January 3, in the City of Manila.

“The blessing started at 1:40 in the afternoon and was led by Infanta Bishop Dave Dean Capucao. It concluded at 7:55 in the evening,” said the Quiapo Church.

During last year’s blessing activity, a total of 1,100 balangay banners and replica images participated.

“The event is one of the preparatory activities by the Church for the upcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno,” noted the Quiapo Church.

‘Nameless’ devotees get praise

On Sunday, Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula presided over the fifth day of the Novena Masses for the forthcoming Feast of the Jesus Nazareno.

In his homily at the Quiapo Church, Advincula said it is a welcome gesture from devotees to stay “nameless” amid their sacrifices as Jesus Nazareno devotees.

“Here in Quiapo, every day, we witness devotees ready to walk, offer, and endure sacrifices. Many of you devotees are nameless in the eyes of society. No fancy titles, no recognition. But your faith is very clear. Your love for the Lord does not need to be shown, but is expressed through silently giving thanks and loving our Lord Jesus Nazareno,” said Advincula.

“When you hold the rope of the carriage, you do not shout ‘look at me.’ When you walk barefoot or on your knees, you do not say ‘praise me.’ What your heart shouts is only one: Jesus must be exalted,” he added.

He said such humility in service and devotion must be emulated not just by all devotees but by every individual.

“This is a call to conversion. Come down from pride, come down from anger, come down from thinking that we are always at the center. As we come down from this, Christ is gradually being raised in our lives,” he said.

“True devotion is knowing how to give without needing to be recognized, knowing how to serve without seeking praise, and knowing how to love others without asking for anything in return,” added Advincula. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)