Quiapo Church to hold thanksgiving procession December 30

AHEAD of the annual grand procession of the image of the Jesus Nazareno on January 9, the Quiapo Church will hold the Thanksgiving Procession on the evening of December 30 around the City of Manila.

In a press briefing on Monday, December 29, 2025, Quiapo Church technical adviser Alex Irasga said the procession for the iconic religious image will cover a route of 4.56 kilometers.

“The Thanksgiving Procession will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) night. It has no carriage and no rope to pull. The image is on a float placed on a truck. It shall move like a slow-running car,” said Irasga.

He said the image will be surrounded by the regular Hijos del Nazareno as well as police personnel also serving as Hijos del Nazareno.

“They will be tasked to protect the image during the Thanksgiving Procession tomorrow,” said Irasga.

Based on the route released by the Quiapo Church, it will begin at Plaza Miranda, towards Villalobos Street, right to Palanca Street, right to Lacson Plaza, right to Carriedo Street, left to Evangelista Street, right to Gonzalo Puyat Street, right to Quezon Boulevard South Bound, left to Palanca Street, left to Quezon Boulevard North Bound, left to Arlegui Street, and left to Legarda Street.

It will then turn left to Conception Aguila Street, right to Carcer Street, right to Hidalgo Street, left to Bilibid Viejo Street, left to Gonzalo Puyat Street, left to Guzman Street, left to Hidalgo Street, left to Quezon Boulevard North Bound, right to Palanca Street, right to Villalobos Street, before ending at Plaza Miranda.

Irasga said they expect the Thanksgiving Procession to be shorter than the annual Traslacion every January 9.

“It will finish in two to three hours tomorrow,” said Irasga.

The annual Traslacion takes place every January 9, with the image of the Jesus Nazareno journeying from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church while accompanied by hundreds of thousands of devotees. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)