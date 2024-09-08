Quiboloy arrested

(UPDATED) Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. announced on Sunday, September 8, 2024, the “arrest” of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) fugitive leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

“Nahuli na si Pastor Quiboloy,” Abalos said in a Facebook post.

(Pastor Quiboloy has been arrested.)

Abalos did not provide any other information on the matter.

Davao Regional Police Office director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III confirmed that Quiboloy is already under police custody, but he refused to divulge more details.

“Basta namataan natin ang C-130 na naglanding sa PRO 11 (Davao Region) tapos ay mayroong utos sa atin na palabasin ‘yung siyam na sasakyan doon sa hangar papunta sa loob ng airport. Pina-guide ng ating Aviation Security Group and then dinala sa eroplano,” Torre said, as he expressed strong belief that Quiboloy was among those aboard the convoy.

(As long as we spotted the C-130 landing at PRO 11 (Davao Region), we were instructed to deploy the nine vehicles from the hangar to the inside of the airport. Our Aviation Security Group guided them, and then they were brought to the plane.)

Torre said Quiboloy was brought to Manila.

He said this only proves what they believed all along that Quiboloy was hiding inside the KOJC compound.

The Davao police started scouring the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City on August 24, in an attempt to arrest Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse along with five other KOJC leaders.

In a statament, Senator Risa Hontiveros lauded Quiboloy’s arrest.

“Mananagot ka, Apollo Quiboloy. You cannot outrun the law. You will not further delay justice. Abot kamay na ng mga victim-survivors ang hustisya, salamat sa kanilang paglalakas-loob na magsabi ng katotohanan (Justice is now within reach for the victim-survivors, thanks to their courage in speaking the truth),” Hontiveros said.

“We commend our law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and dedication, despite Quiboloy's tactics. Magpapatuloy ang imbestigasyon ng Senado para matuldukan ang sistematikong pang-aabuso sa mga pinakabulnerable sa lipunan. Bilang na ang araw ng tulad nilang naghahari-harian, nambabastos sa batas, at nang-aabuso sa kababaihan, kabataan, at kapwa nating Pilipino,” she added.

(The Senate investigation will continue to put an end to the systematic abuse of the most vulnerable in society. The days are numbered for those who act like tyrants, disrespect the law, and abuse women, youth, and our fellow Filipinos.)

Hontiveros is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, which probes the alleged crime activities perpetrated by Quiboloy and other officials of the KOJC such as physical and sexual abuse.

Several former members of the religious organization attended the panel’s inquiry and narrated their ordeal at the hands of Quiboloy and other KOJC officials. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)