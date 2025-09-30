Quiboloy catches pneumonia anew

DETAINED Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera said Quiboloy was rushed to a public hospital on September 11 due to difficulty in breathing.

He said Quiboloy was later diagnosed with moderate risk Community Acquired Pneumonia.

Bustinera said the Regional Trial Court 159 in Pasig City, which is handling Quiboloy’s case, was immediately informed about Quiboloy’s medical status, subsequently issuing an order for his hospital admission.

Quiboloy is facing a non-bailable qualified human trafficking case under Section 4(a) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended, before the Pasig court.

“As of 30 September 2025, he is stable and recovering in a public hospital, in line with BJMP policies on medical care for PDLs (persons deprived of liberty),” he said.

In January, Quiboloy was also hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Quiboloy was arrested on September 8, 2024, after over two weeks of manhunt inside the KOJC compound in Davao City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)