Quiboloy co-accused nabbed

A CO-ACCUSED of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was arrested on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in her house in Davao City.

In a report, the police said Pauleen Canada, 44, was arrested around 2 p.m. in her residence in Davao City.

Canada has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking issued by a Pasig court along with Quiboloy, Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy with no bail recommended.

Quiboloy has a P10 million bounty on his head while the others have P1 million each.

They were also facing charges for sexual and child abuse before a Davao court.

Quiboloy refused to appear before the court while his co-accused surrendered and set the bail worth P260,000 each for their temporary freedom. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)