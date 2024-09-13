Quiboloy, co-accused plead not guilty to human trafficking raps

KINGDOM of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to the qualified human trafficking charges filed against them.

Quiboloy and his co-accused -- Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy -- appeared before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 for their arraignment on Friday morning, September 13, 2024. This was the first time Quiboloy faced the court.

They were accused of trafficking female members of the KOJC to raise funds for the religious organization.

The Pasig court had set no bail recommendation for the charges.

Quiboloy and his co-accused “surrendered” to authorities last September 8, 2024, more than two weeks after the police raided the KOJC compound in Davao City to serve the warrant for his arrest.

The police and Department of the Interior and Local Government said they surrendered because they were “cornered by the police” inside the KOJC compound.

The KOJC founder, along with the four other KOJC members, was presented to the public in a press conference on September 9, 2024 in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Aside from the human trafficking charges, Quiboloy is also facing child and sexual abuse charges before the Quezon City court. The charges were initially filed in a Davao court but were later transferred to Quezon City.

The Quezon City had set a bail of P260,000 for the child and sexual abuse cases.