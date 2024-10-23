Quiboloy denies existence of Angels of Death

DETAINED Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy denied on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the existence of the so-called “Angels of Death,” an alleged private army which he uses to silence his minor sexual abuse victims.

In the continuation of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality inquiry into the alleged crimes committed within the organization especially on abuse against women, including minors, Quiboloy vehemently denied having a private army.

“‘Yan po ay kasinungalingan at kung ‘yan ay akusasyon, hinihiling ko ang accuser na mag-file siya ng kaso laban sa akin,” he said.

(That is a lie, and if that is an accusation, I ask the accuser to file a case against me.)

“Imbento po nila ‘yan, e,” he added.

(They made that up.)

This was, however, countered by former KOJC and 2nd Signal Battalion member Eduard Ablaza Masayon, who said that the Angels of Death are ordered to kill people in order to show their loyalty to Quiboloy.

The 2nd Signal Battalion is a Philippine Army unit where KOJC-owned media network Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) members who were accredited as an affiliated reserve unit were designated in 2015.

“‘Yung Angel of Death kasi, ‘yung mga pumapatay po, lalo na sa mga kasamahan ko na mga worker na napatay na, for example ako po, kapag nakitaan ako ng loyalty, talagang gusto kong ipakita ‘yung faithfulness ko sa ministry, sa anak ng Diyos, maaari kong gawin ‘yun (pumatay),” Masayon, who is a member of KOJC since he was 15 years old, said.

(The Angel of Death is because those who kill, especially my colleagues who are workers who have been killed, for example me, when loyalty is shown to me, I really want to show my faithfulness to the ministry, to my son by God, I can do that (kill).)

“‘Yung Angel of Death nabuo ‘yun do’n sa mga against sa kaniya… Papatayin ‘yung mga pamilya nila, ‘pag lumabas, ‘pag marami silang alam, ‘pag lumabas sila. Hindi na sila maaaring lumabas sa ministry, sa poder niya. ‘Yung maraming alam po, lalo na sa pastoral,” he added.

(The Angel of Death was created by those against him... Their families will be killed, when they come out, when they know a lot, when they come out. They can no longer go out of the ministry, under his power. He knows a lot, especially in the pastoral field.)

During the hearing, Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) regional field unit 11 officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant Colonel Gene Licud presented a diagram of the Angels of Death with Quiboloy on top, directly instructing the KOJC’s chief administrator and logistics and Luzon coordinator Ingrid Canada, direct supervisor Cresente Canada and two others for dissemination to the group.

He said Quiboloy handpicked his trusted members with background in military and security training to compose the Angels of Death.

“Most of the instructions are coming from Ingrid Canada,” Licud said, noting that the group was formed in 1990.

“However, if you look into the diagram, dotted lines po siya ma’am, meaning she gives the instruction. However, they need confirmation from Cresente Canada,” he added.

“With the indulgence of the committee, since this is an ongoing investigation and we are looking into some evidence, before we can file a case before the court of law, yan lang po muna ‘yung maipapakita natin sa ngayon,” he further said.

Earlier, the PNP said based on the accounts of the victims, Quiboloy is threatening them that they will be hunted down by the Angels of Death

if they tell anyone about the “sexual experiences” they had with him.

Quiboloy is detained over charges of qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse filed against him and five of his co-accused by former members of KOJC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)