Quiboloy files COC for senator

DETAINED Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy filed on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator for the 2025 midterm polls.

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia said Quiboloy’s lawyer Mark Tolentino filed the COC of the self-proclaimed son of God.

Quiboloy is currently behind bars in Camp Crame, Quezon City over charges of qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse filed by some former members of the KOJC.

He was arrested following a 16-day intense manhunt operation inside the KOJC compound in Davao City on September 8.

The alleged illegal activities being committed within KOJC, particularly by Quiboloy and of his close followers, were investigated by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Several women allegedly abused by Quiboloy sexually shared their terrifying experiences on the hands of the sect leaders during the probe.

Quiboloy is also facing similar charges in the United States. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)