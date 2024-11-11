Quiboloy hospitalized over heartbeat irregularity 

DETAINED televangelist Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was confined at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) after complaining of chest pain over the weekend, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said on Monday, November 11, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader complained of chest discomfort on Thursday, November 7, which prompted the PNP General Hospital (PNPGH) to conduct an electrocardiogram (ECG) on him.

It was found that he was experiencing atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular response, an irregularity in heartbeat, a "life-threatening" condition given his previous heart-related procedures in 2009 and 2022.

The PNPGH recommended that he undergo further medical examination at a more equipped hospital, a request that was granted by the Pasig Regional Trial Court.

Quiboloy was transferred to the PHC on November 8 and was authorized by the court to remain there until November 16 for further medical tests.

Fajardo said Quiboloy is “heavily guarded” in a regular private room at the PHC.

Quiboloy has been detained over qualified human trafficking charges filed against him by several former members of KOJC.

He and his five co-accused were also facing charges of child and sexual abuse. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)