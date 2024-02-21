Quiboloy reveals PH-US ‘connivance’ to eliminate him

EMBATTLED Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy accused on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the United States government of planning to eliminate him either through rendition or assassination.

In an audio recording posted on his Sonshine media’s YouTube account, Quiboloy said his life is in serious danger as he received information from a reliable source that the US government, including the Central Intelligence Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is working with the Philippine government to eliminate him.

He said his compounds were subject of surveillance night and day, including with the use of drones.

“Ang rendition ang ibig sabihin po anumang oras pwede nilang pasukin ang ating compound at ako ay kidnapin. It’s not only rendition but elimination. If possible pwede nila akong i-assassinate, so nandoon po sa dalawa na yun kidnapping or assassination, killing talaga. Yun po ang dumating na balita sa akin ngayon,” he said.

(Rendition means that at any time, they can enter my compound and kidnap me. It's not only rendition but elimination. If possible, they can assassinate me, so it's kidnapping or assassination, really killing. That's the news that reached me.)

“Illegal ito. Sa aking sariling bansa, ang aking constitutional rights nawala na dahil ako po ay ibinigay na sa kamay ng mga banyagang ito ng ating sariling gobyerno ni Pangulong (Bongbong) Marcos at ni First Lady Araneta-Marcos,” he added.

(This is illegal. In my own country, my constitutional rights have been lost because I have been handed over to these foreigners by our own government by President (Bongbong) Marcos and First Lady Araneta-Marcos.)

Quiboloy said the plan against him includes conducting a raid in his properties where authorities will plant pieces of evidence such as firearms, illegal drugs and bombs.

He said the FBI placed a $2 million or P100 million bounty on his head.

Quiboloy and several other leaders of his church were indicted by a US court over charges of sex trafficking by force including of children, money laundering and fraud and coercion, among others.

The start of the trial over Quiboloy’s charges has been repeatedly moved and the latest was in December 2023, where the trial was set for November 2024.

Earlier, the Senate and the House of Representatives issued subpoena against Quiboloy.

The Senate issued the subpoena against Quiboloy on Monday, February 19, amid the ongoing investigation by its committee on women and children on the alleged crimes committed within the KJC.

On February 7, the House committee on legislative franchises also issued a subpoena against Quiboloy amid its ongoing investigation against Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), which is owned by Swara Sug Media Corporation, the broadcasting arm of KJC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)