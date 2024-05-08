Quiboloy surrenders firearms

FIVE firearms owned by embattled Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy have been surrendered to the police, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Abalos made the confirmation in an interview with reporters.

“Sana itong gesture na ito na pakikiisa sa batas ay sana tuloy-tuloy na,” said Abalos amid hopes that Quiboloy will also soon submit himself to the authorities and face charges against him.

(I hope this gesture of solidarity with the law will continue.)

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said the five firearms were turned over to the Davao Region Police-Civil Security Group on Wednesday morning.

He said Quiboloy’s camp also committed to surrender his 14 other firearms “soon.”

“Of course, ang ineexpect natin talagang we need to get all the firearms and dapat si Pastor Quiboloy will also surrender. Meron tayong batas na pinatutupad,” said Marbil, adding that manhunt operations against Quiboloy continue.

(Of course, what we really expect is we need to get all the firearms and Pastor Quiboloy should also surrender. We have a law that is enforced.)

Quiboloy has a total of 19 registered firearms.

The PNP earlier revoked the license to own and possess firearms (LTOFP) of Quiboloy, who is still in hiding over charges of human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

Quiboloy has three standing arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City Court.

The sect leader earlier demanded for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to issue a written assurance that his government will not let the United States government to meddle with his legal battles in the country before he would surface and face the charges against him.

Quiboloy said all of the charges filed against him were “traps” in order for him to surface.

He said that if that happens, the Philippine government will turn over his custody to the US government.

Quiboloy said he will not let anyone catch him alive. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)