Quiboloy 'threatening' victims with 'Angels of Death' to keep them silent

DETAINED Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is reportedly "threatening" his victims, warning that they will be hunted down by the "Angels of Death" if they reveal the "sexual experiences" they had with him.

At a press conference in Camp Crame on Thursday, September 12, 2024, PNP Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said several more alleged victims of sexual abuse by Quiboloy have shared their "horrific" experiences with the police.

“Just imagine a minor that are being molested of an individual at sinasabi po nila na as early as 12 and 13 years old they were allegedly sexually molested by Apollo Quiboloy, and they are being threatened na kapag na-break nila 'yung code of secrecy, na sabihin nila kanino man ‘yung kanilang naranasan sa kamay ni Apollo Quiboloy, ay iha-hunt sila noong Angels of Death,” Fajardo said.

(Just imagine a minor being molested by someone, and they said that as early as 12 and 13 years old, they were allegedly sexually molested by Apollo Quiboloy. They are being threatened that if they break the code of secrecy and tell anyone about what they experienced at the hands of Apollo Quiboloy, they will be hunted down by the Angels of Death.)

“Takot ‘yung mga bata dahil they are being threatened na hahabulin sila noong Angels of Death. 'Yun ang panakot sa kanila. If they break the code of secrecy ay hahabulin po sila ng Angels of Death at hindi lang sila pati ‘yung kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” she added.

(The children are scared because they are being threatened that the Angels of Death will come after them. That’s the threat—that if they break the code of secrecy, the Angels of Death will come after not only them but also their loved ones.)

Fajardo said they are validating if these “Angels of Death” are a group of people or just figurative language.

She said according to the victims, they are being sexually abused by Quiboloy by “schedule” while some of them were abused “regularly.”

“Alarming in the sense na hindi isa, hindi dalawa, maraming nagsasabi at kung paano sila ginamit, pa'no ang indoctrination sa kanila, pa'no gamitin, kung paano sila kinakausap nong inner circle, kung paano sila prepare bago sila gamitin di umano allegedly ni Pastor Quiboloy kung paano sila ipapasok sa kwarto,” said Fajardo.

(Alarming in the sense that it’s not just one or two, but many are speaking out about how they were used, how they were indoctrinated, how they were spoken to by the inner circle, how they were prepared before allegedly being used by Pastor Quiboloy, and how they were brought into the room.)

“Ang sinasabi di umano, again this are all allegations, ang sinasabi na pagkatapos gamitin di umano ni Pastor Quiboloy itong mga bata sinasabi sa kanila ay they are still pure, intact pa rin ‘yung kanilang pagkababae dahil ang nakipagtalik sa kanila ay Espiritu ng Diyos,” she added.

(What is allegedly being said—again, these are all allegations—is that after Pastor Quiboloy supposedly uses these children, they are told that they are still pure, that their womanhood remains intact because it was the Spirit of God who had intercourse with them.)

She said the victims were made to believe that offering themselves to Quiboloy, including their body, is their passes to heaven.

Fajardo said the victims kept their lips tied as they were also afraid of seeking the help of the police or any law enforcement agencies due to the influence of Quiboloy.

Fajardo urged those who experienced abuse at the hands of Quiboloy to come forward, assuring them that the PNP and the entire Philippine government were prepared to guarantee their safety and protection.

She said they are also looking into the liabilities of the parents who, according to some of the victims, “offered” them to Quiboloy.

Fajardo said the victims are currently in a safe place being cared for by concerned government agencies.

In defense, Quiboloy’s legal counsel Lawyer Mark Tolentino denied the accusations, saying that these are all “planted and manufactured.”

“Let them prove the case kasi the accused is presumed innocent. Allegation is not equivalent to guilt,” he said.

Quiboloy was arrested over charges of qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

He and his four co-accused are currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)