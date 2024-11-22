Manila

Quiboloy to return to hospital for tooth infection treatment

A PASIG City court on Friday, November 22, 2024, granted Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy a medical furlough for treatment of a tooth infection.

In an interview with reporters, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, Israelito Torreon, said the court, which is handling the sect leader’s case for qualified human trafficking, allowed him to undergo a medical treatment at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) from November 23, Saturday, to November 27, Wednesday.

He said Quiboloy complained of pain due to a tooth infection from his recent dental implant operations.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City over the charges filed against him by his former followers.

From November 8 to 16, Quiboloy was also confined at the PHC due to an irregular heartbeat. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

