Quiboloy wants assurance from Marcos that US won’t interfere in PH court proceedings

KINGDOM of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder and leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy demanded on Saturday, April 6, 2024, for the government of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to issue a written assurance that it will not let the United States government meddle with his legal battles in the country before he would surface and face the charges against him.

In an audio recording, Quiboloy said he is not in hiding due to the charges of child and sexual abuse filed against him by the former members of KJC but because of the conspiracy of the Philippine and US governments for his “extraordinary rendition.”

“Ako po ay hindi nagtatago sa kasong ito dahil sa ako po ay may kasalanan, hindi po, ako ay umiiwas dahil pinoprotektahan ko po ang aking sarili. Sapagkat ang lahat po ng nangyayaring ito, sa kasong ito na napakasimple lamang po ng kasong ito simple case lamang po ito na apat na taon nang nakabinbin diyan sa Department of Justice (DOJ) pagkatapos ngayon ay binuhay nanaman nila, pagkatapos ito po ang ginagawa ngayon na sangkalan upang ako ay habulin,” he said.

(I am not hiding from this case because I am guilty, no, I am avoiding it because I am protecting myself. Because everything that's happening, in this case that is very simple, a simple case that has been pending for four years at the Department of Justice, and now they have revived it again, using it as a pretext to pursue me.)

On April 1, the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 ordered the arrest of Quiboloy and five others namely Jackielyn W. Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes over the violation of Section 10(a) or other acts of child abuse under Republic Act (RA) No. 7610 or the “Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.”

Quiboloy was also ordered arrested for violation of Section 5(b) or sexual abuse also under RA 7610. A bail was recommended for each case.

The Senate is also going after Quiboloy after its Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality issued an arrest order against him for not showing up in an inquiry against the alleged illegal activities within KJC.

Quiboloy said that all of these were traps in order for him to come out in the open.

He said if that happens, the Philippine government will turn over his custody to the US government.

“Hindi ako um-attend sa kanilang mga hearing kasi pinoprotektahan ko ‘yung sarili ko. Kasi ang alam ko lahat ng ito ay patibong lamang. Upang ang endgame ay magawa nga nila na ako ay ilagay sa kamay ng mga puti,” said Quiboloy.

(I did not attend their hearings because I am protecting myself. Because I know all of this is just a trap. So that the endgame will be for them to succeed in putting me in the hands of white people.)

"Bigyan ninyo ako ng garantiya na hindi mangingialam ang mga puti sa kasong ito sa Pilipinas. Hindi mangingialam ang FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation), ang CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), ang US Embassy…Bigyan ako ng garantiya ng Presidente ng Pilipinas. Bigyan ako ng garantiya ng secretary of Department of Justice, Boying (Jesus Crispin) Remulla. Written po 'yan ha, written... na hindi mangingialam ang Amerikano at walang mangyayaring extraordinary rendition. Ako po ay lilitaw at haharapin ko ang lahat ng kasong iyan kahit saan ninyo dalhin dito sa Pilipinas," he added.

(Give me a guarantee that the whites will not interfere in this case in the Philippines. The FBI, the CIA, the US Embassy will not interfere... Give me a guarantee from the President of the Philippines. Give me a guarantee from the Secretary of the Department of Justice, Boying [Jesus Crispin] Remulla. It should be in writing, written... that the Americans will not interfere and there will be no extraordinary rendition. I will appear and face all those charges wherever you bring them here in the Philippines.)

He also sought assurance from the heads of the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Quiboloy also urged Senator Risa Hontiveros, the Senate panel’s chairperson, to stop their investigation against him and instead go directly to filing charges against him in the proper court.

Quiboloy is facing 43 cases in the US, which include sex trafficking by force including children, money laundering, and fraud and coercion, among others.

Quiboloy earlier said that the US and Philippine governments are working together for his execution.

He said authorities are surveying his compounds 24/7 as they plan to conduct raids where they will plant firearms and illegal drugs as evidence.

Quiboloy said the US government has placed a $ 2 million bounty on his head.

He maintained that he will not let anyone catch him alive.

“Sige, i-man hunt ninyo ako. Ako ay tatayo at hindi magpapasakop sa injustice. Ako’y hindi magpapasakop sa tyrannical rule, hindi magpapasakop sa oppression and suppression of my rights. Pagka't ako ay binaril ninyo. Mabuti pang ako ay mamatay sa kamay ng mga Pilipino dito sa aking bansa kesa sa kamay ng mga puti sa kanilang bansa,” he said.

(Go ahead, hunt me down. I will stand up and not submit to injustice. I will not submit to tyrannical rule, oppression, and suppression of my rights. Because you shot me. I'd rather die at the hands of Filipinos here in my country than at the hands of white people in their country.)

“Hindi 'nyo ako mahuhuli ng buhay (you will not capture me alive),” he added.

The NBI went to KJC compounds in Davao City since the arrest warrant was issued against Quiboloy, but he was nowhere to be found. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)