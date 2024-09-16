Quiboloy’s Angels of Death are ‘real, armed human beings’

INVESTIGATORS have identified some members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) who have been used by detained leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s as his “Angels of Death,” or those who threaten his minor sexual abuse victims.

In a press conference on Monday, September 16, 2024, Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy’s Angels of Death are real humans who serve as his private army.

“’Yung Angels of Death ay hindi lamang figurative speech. Existing itong mga taong ito at meron na tayong na identify na mga pangalan. What is certain is totoo itong mga Angels of Death na maaaring ginagamit nga para panakot sa kaniyang mga biktima,” she said.

(Angels of Death is not just figurative speech. These people exist and we already have identified names. What is certain is that these Angels of Death are real and may be used to intimidate their victims.)

Fajardo said the PNP will be requesting the Firearms and Explosives Office to revoke the firearms licenses of those who took part in Quiboloy’s Angels of Death.

She said the group reportedly involved army reservists and militia men.

“Private army in the sense na they are taking orders from Apollo Quiboloy kasi definitely sila nga ang ginagamit para panakot dito sa mga batang (biktima),” she added.

(Private army in the sense that they are taking orders from Apollo Quiboloy because they are definitely the ones used to scare the children (victims) here.)

The PNP is set to file more child abuse cases against Quiboloy based on the statement of five individuals who claimed to have been victims of the sect leader when they were still minors.

Fajardo said investigators were able to establish the pattern of abuse of Quiboloy among the minor victims.

She said they are currently in coordination with concerned government agencies, particularly the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as they strongly believe that there are more victims inside the KOJC who refuse to report to the police over fears for their lives.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame while his co-accused for the qualified human trafficking and child and sexual abuse charges were committed to the Pasig City Jail.

Quiboloy and his co-accused “surrendered” after police cornered them during the 16-day police operations in the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhanginan in Davao City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)