Quiboloy’s bank accounts, properties ordered frozen

THE Court of Appeals (CA) ordered on Thursday, August 8, 2024, the freezing of bank accounts and properties of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual assault charges.

Covered by the freeze order are 10 bank accounts, seven real properties, five motor vehicles, and one aircraft that are all under Quiboloy’s name.

The CA said it found a reasonable ground to believe that Quiboloy’s money and properties are “linked to unlawful activities and predicate crimes” not only for qualified human trafficking, sexual and child abuse and sex trafficking of children but also to fraud, conspiracy, marriage fraud, smuggling, and money laundering, among others.

The order includes the 47 bank accounts, 16 real properties, and 16 motor vehicles of the KOJC and 17 bank accounts, five real properties, and 26 motor vehicles of Swara Sug Media Corporation, which operates the religious group’s media arm, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI).

It also covered the properties and bank accounts of Maria Teresita Dandan, Helen Panilag, Paulene Canada, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, Jackielyn Roy, Alona Santander, and Marlon Acobo who were members of the KOJC, as well as its Children’s Joy Foundation Inc.

The CA said the freeze order will be effective immediately and will last for a period of 20 days unless the court finds its extension necessary.

Quiboloy and his co-accused -- Paulene, Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes and Jackielyn Roy -- have two standing arrest warrants, in which one was issued by the Davao Regional Trial Court for child and sexual assault, while the other was issued by the Pasig City Regional Trail Court for human trafficking.

A P10-million reward was offered for the arrest of Quiboloy and P1 million each for his co-accused.

His co-accused surrendered and settled the bail set by the Davao court worth P260,000 each for their temporary freedom.

The Pasig court, however, recommended no bail.

Paulene Canada was arrested in her residence following a tip from a concerned citizen in July.

In an interview with reporters, Davao Region Police Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said that based on their intelligence monitoring, Quiboloy is still within the KOJC compound in Davao City.

“The indicators and informants are telling us na nandoon lang sa loob (si Quiboloy) kaya nga binabantayan siya ng kaniyang mga taga-sunod,” he said.

(The indicators and informants are telling us that (Quiboloy) is inside the KOJC compound, and being watched by his followers.)

On June 10, police personnel, including the elite Special Action Force troopers, visited five properties in Davao province belonging to Quiboloy in a bid to serve his arrest warrant. The authorities failed to find him.

Quiboloy earlier said he will not let anyone catch him alive, as he accused the Philippine government of working with the US government for his “extraordinary rendition.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)