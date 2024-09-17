Quiboloy’s camp denies existence of private army

THE camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) detained leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy vehemently denied that he is maintaining a private army, which he reportedly used to keep his sexual abuse victims silent.

In a statement, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon, said the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) claims that the Angels of Death is Quiboloy’s private army is “not true.”

The “Angels of Death” reportedly includes military reservists and militia men.