Quiboloy’s camp denies existence of private army

THE camp of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) detained leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy vehemently denied that he is maintaining a private army, which he reportedly used to keep his sexual abuse victims silent.
In a statement, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, lawyer Israelito Torreon, said the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) claims that the Angels of Death is Quiboloy’s private army is “not true.”
The “Angels of Death” reportedly includes military reservists and militia men.
“If this is true, then this private army would have surely been unleashed during the 16 days KOJC siege where the members were subjected to so much violence and trampling of their constitutional and human rights. Yet, you never saw even one of them brandish a firearm in order to retaliate against the policemen. Instead, you saw bread and food being given to the policemen by the KOJC members,” he said.
“Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy has millions of private prayer warriors, not a private army. I pray that this is not a launching pad for future murder cases against Pastor ACQ? Baka pati pagpatay kay Lapulapu si Pastor na mastermind?” he added.
Earlier, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said based on the accounts of the victims, Quiboloy would tell them that they will be hunt down by the Angels of Death if they break the code of secrecy and tell anyone the sexual abuse they do to them.
Fajardo said investigators have already identified several members of the Angels of Death.
The PNP is now in the process of verifying if there are firearms registered under these individuals.
Quiboloy and his four co-accused -- Crisente and Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, and Jackielyn Roy -- pleaded not guilty in the child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking charges filed against them.
The sect leader is currently detained at the PNP Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, while his co-accused were transferred to the Pasig City Jail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)